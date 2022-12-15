The Border Mail
For decades the region has had Opera in the Alps, now the Border is getting a twist on that theme

By Anthony Bunn
December 16 2022 - 4:00am
Uiver Trust member Tim Arnott tries out his conducting technique in the hangar which will become a concert venue on March 18 with the Scots School Pipes and Drums on the bill alongside opera singers. Picture by Mark Jesser

IT is hoped a "boutique Opera in the Alps" will raise up to $25,000 for Albury's Uiver Community Memorial Trust.

