IT is hoped a "boutique Opera in the Alps" will raise up to $25,000 for Albury's Uiver Community Memorial Trust.
Opera in the Hangar will be staged next March in the shed where the replica Uiver plane is being restored at Albury airport.
The concert is the brainchild of Opera Scholars Australia patron Tim Arnott, who is also part of the Uiver group and was an attendee at Beechworth's Opera in the Alps previously held in March before the COVID pandemic hit Australia.
"I thought 'why can't we have Opera in the Hangar', there's Opera in the Alps and Opera in the Market in the Queen Victoria Market," Mr Arnott said.
"Opera in the Hangar is a boutique version of Opera in the Alps.
"There will be a lot less people, there won't be a full orchestra, there won't be a full choir but there will be a chamber orchestra, with six to eight players, and Guy Noble will still be doing the conducting."
The audience capacity will be 400 with tickets for the March 18 event selling for $179.
Trust chairman Pieter Mol said a percentage of money from each ticket sold would be funnelled to the restoration project and it was hoped to raise $20,000 to $25,000.
The need to repay an interest-free loan to Albury Council for the purchase of the hangar is set to be a primary beneficiary of the concert.
"At this stage we're just feeling our way with this and seeing what the response is from our supporters and the public," Mr Mol said when asked if the night will be the first of many.
"If it turns out to be okay I think there is the possibility it becomes an annual, recurring event."
Opera in the Alps started at Mount Buffalo in 1996 before shifting to Beechworth in 2002 and being held at various sites around the historic town.
It is understood increased costs, including insurance premiums, have contributed to it not returning.
It will not be the first time an Opera in the Hangar is staged in Australia, with similar events held at the Queensland Air Museum on the Sunshine Coast.
Coincidentally in 2013, Albury Council voted not to sell the Uiver replica DC-2 to that museum, a decision which resulted in it staying on the Border and being restored.
Mr Arnott said aeronautical touches would be part of the concert such as waiters wearing 1930s-style airline caps and a boarding call to direct patrons to their seats.
"We're going to be trying to maintain an aviation theme, the mere fact it's being held in the hangar with the plane as the backdrop emulates the story itself," he said.
