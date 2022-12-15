The Border Mail

Trainer David O'Prey urges Racing Wodonga to resurrect Boxing Day race meeting

Trainer David O'Prey has urged Racing Wodonga to resurrect its long running tradition of staging a meeting on Boxing Day.

