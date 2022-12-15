David O'Prey has urged Racing Wodonga to resurrect its Boxing Day meeting.
The Boxing Day races at Wodonga proved to be one of the club's most popular meetings outside cup day and regularly attracted a crowd of 3000 racegoers.
However, the club scrapped the long-running tradition after 2017 in preference to staging an additional two TAB meetings.
The Boxing Day meeting was always non-TAB.
For the first time in decades, there was no Boxing Day meeting in 2018.
Albury Racing Club held its inaugural Boxing Day meeting in 2019 and has raced on the date for the past three years.
But a month-long track renovation which commenced this week has forced the club to forfeit the meeting this year.
Club chief, Steve Hetherton, said the club was no certainty to request Boxing Day next year, leaving the future of the meeting in limbo.
"I thought it was a sad day when the club lost the meeting," O'Prey said.
"It was really popular with the community and a lot of people thought the only reason the meeting wasn't still on was because of Covid.
"But the club was given an ultimatum and chose to forego the meeting.
"Racing is essentially a part of the entertainment industry and I don't think the club was losing money by racing on Boxing Day.
"Yes, there is a bit of work involved but I think it is well worth the effort for the club to provide something for the community.
"I know a lot of people miss it and the club should explore trying to get it back."
