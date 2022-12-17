The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Gundowring Reserve Committee mark sesquicentenary with Alpine Shire community

AG
By Alice Gifford
December 17 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy, former Gundowring bell monitor Ian Adams and Alpine Shire Mayor John Forsyth unveil the original school bell.

History had a place at the Gundowring Christmas party last week, as more than 150 people showed up to celebrate the sesquicentenary of its community hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.