History had a place at the Gundowring Christmas party last week, as more than 150 people showed up to celebrate the sesquicentenary of its community hall.
The Gundowring Hall and recreational reserve site was originally built as a school 150 years ago, an anniversary the Gundowring Reserve Committee was keen to celebrate.
Thought lost, committee member Wayne Munt said the original school bell had been recovered in the decades following its closure in the 1950s.
"It just disappeared into someone's shed," Mr Munt said.
"People knew about it sitting undiscovered in somebody's back shed. They tracked it down."
Former Gundowring School student and committee member Ian Adams, better known in the area as Joey, was a bell monitor at the original Gundowring school. Now 84 years old, he was charged with unveiling the restored bell at the Saturday event alongside guests Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and Alpine Shire Mayor John Forsyth.
The family friendly event also attracted all ages, with face painting and a visit from Santa to keep the children entertained.
Reminders of the school's long history are still present in its current form, with timelines, photographs and storyboards on display in the hall.
Mr Munt said familiarity with the area's history was important to residents, some of whom have called Gundowning home for multiple generations.
He said the Christmas party for locals and visitors was an opportunity to remind or introduce people of the history of the area.
"It's celebrating when the school opened exactly 150 years ago," Mr Munt said.
"With some of the newer people coming along, we have quite a few professionals that live out here now from Melbourne and Sydney, and they're really keen to embrace a country lifestyle."
"There is cultural shift," Mr Munt said. "You have people who have been here since white settlement, the MC for example"
The MC for the Gundowring Christmas and 150 year anniversary party was Stuart Crosthwaite, a fifth generation dairy farmer whose alpine valley co-operative supplies milk to Gundowring Ice Cream.
Into the future, Mr Munt is hopeful that the Gundowring Hall and Recreational Reserve will be restored and upgraded.
"To be honest, we'd like to see some improvements," Mr Munt said.
In August the Victorian government announced $150,000 grant to upgrade the Myrtleford Memorial Hall through the Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support Program.
The hall, which will be renovated to improve its purpose as a theatre and performance space, has sat dormant for over 10 years.
