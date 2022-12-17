Some curious aspects to brumby claims

There is a pitched battle going on between the "save the brumbies" movement and the Invasive Species Council and it seems the major loser is the truth.
Take this for instance, from the ISC: "Some of Australia's vital carbon stores are being ravaged by feral horses and deer, turning them from a safeguard against climate change into a driver of emissions. Peatlands such as the sphagnum bogs of our alpine and sub-alpine region, are nature's secret weapon when it comes to tackling climate change. Globally, they store over a third of the planet's soil carbon. That's more than in all the world's forests! Yet here in Australia, heavy feral hoofs are destroying our delicate peatlands, leading them to release the stored greenhouse gases back into the atmosphere."
Really, and where is the evidence? As it is often said, do not let the facts get in the way of an argument. There was more: "The potential environmental impact of exploding populations of feral hard hoofs is alarming. Damage to peat moss contributes to a whopping 5 per cent of the world's carbon emissions."
So, we could extrapolate that cutting carbon emissions could be propelled by a secret weapon, peat moss.
After an understandable reluctance to embrace genetically modified organisms subject to stringent relation, they are now impacting in the food supply chain.
Not commonly known is that the first genetically engineered fruit product, in the US, was the Flavr Savr tomato, deregulated in 1992 and introduced into the market in 1994. A gene that triggers pectin solubilisation was downregulated in the transgenic fruits, resulting in delayed fruit softening and an extended shelf-life.
In 1983, scientists created genetically modified tobacco resistant to an antibiotic, then in 1985 GM crop trials began around the world - including the first wave of GMO produce created through genetic engineering that became available to consumers: summer squash, soybeans, cotton, corn, papayas, tomatoes, potatoes, and canola.
In the 1990s, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations developed international guidelines and standards to determine the safety of GMO foods. GMO lucerne and sugar beets became available for sale in the US in 2005.
Strict regulatory framework has now become an impediment to implementing many proven research projects. Now, the Philippines government has approved GMO "golden rice" for commercial production.
This follows decade-long research, led by Professor James Dale, that involved extensive laboratory tests at Queensland University of Technology as well as field trials in north Queensland to genetically modify bananas in the identification and selection of banana genes that could be used to enhance pro-vitamin A in banana fruit. This research was backed with close to $10 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aimed to improve the nutritional content of bananas in Uganda, where the fruit is the major staple food in their daily diet.
The East African Highland cooking banana is an excellent source of starch. It is harvested green then chopped and steamed, but it has low levels of micronutrients particularly pro-vitamin A and iron.
The consequences of vitamin A deficiency are severe, particularly in African children. Vitamin A deficiency is most common in Africa and south-east Asia. It can also occur when the gut can't absorb the nutrient. Vitamin A deficiency can cause blindness. It can also increase the risk of serious, sometimes fatal, infections.
The Philippines now becomes the world's first country to approve the commercial production of genetically modified "golden rice" that experts hope will combat childhood blindness and save lives in the developing world. A biosafety permit has been issued by government regulators paving the way for the rice, enriched with the vitamin A precursor beta-carotene, to make it more nutritional to be grown by farmers across the country, developers say. Ordinary rice, a staple for hundreds of millions of people particularly in Asia, produces beta-carotene in the plant, but it is not found in the grain.
