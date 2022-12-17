Some curious aspects to brumby claims

Take this for instance, from the ISC: "Some of Australia's vital carbon stores are being ravaged by feral horses and deer, turning them from a safeguard against climate change into a driver of emissions. Peatlands such as the sphagnum bogs of our alpine and sub-alpine region, are nature's secret weapon when it comes to tackling climate change. Globally, they store over a third of the planet's soil carbon. That's more than in all the world's forests! Yet here in Australia, heavy feral hoofs are destroying our delicate peatlands, leading them to release the stored greenhouse gases back into the atmosphere."

