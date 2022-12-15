Nick Hynes has signed on the line with Wodonga Bulldogs.
The 27-year-old made waves for Dederang-Mt Beauty in 2022 having conjured a 65 goal season in the sash, and has made it clear he wants to test himself by making the step up in class.
After a career forged in the TDFL and Hume Football League, Hynes is prepared to put in the work to translate his scintillating form at the Bombers in a Bulldogs guernsey.
"It was more of a now or never thing - I'm 27, so I'm getting to a stage where I either try now or I don't try it at all," he said.
"I thought I might as well give it a crack while I've got some sort of fitness behind me and it's something a bit different.
"When you're winning games like we were, it's easy to enjoy footy so I was keen to do that at a higher level and see if I could cop it at the O&M level.
"It will be interesting to see if I can go up to that level and have an impact."
More to follow.
