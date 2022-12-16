The Border Mail
Wodonga TAFE honours students at Celebration of Achievement Awards

By Local News
Updated December 17 2022 - 5:51am, first published December 16 2022 - 4:00pm
High-achieving students Raiden Wilson and Caitlyn Wilks have been recognised as co-winners of Wodonga TAFE's Young Achiever of the Year Award. Picture supplied

Wodonga TAFE honoured the contributions of students, industry and staff at its Celebration of Achievement Awards this week.

