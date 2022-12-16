Wodonga TAFE honours students at Celebration of Achievement Awards

Wodonga TAFE honoured the contributions of students, industry and staff at its Celebration of Achievement Awards this week.
Chief executive Phil Paterson said the annual event, held at The Cube Wodonga, was a wonderful opportunity to recognise "many of the elements which make our TAFE culture strong".
"I am proud to be CEO of such a strong vibrant TAFE that provides key services as a training organisation which benefit our regional communities," he said.
"We provide training that supports our local industry needs, and training that supports the social fabric of our society."
Two students shared the Young Achiever of the Year award, with Raiden Wilson (Certificate III in Business) and Caitlyn Wilks (Certificate III in Motor Sport Technology) both named for the top honour. Diploma of Community Services student Adrian Baker took out Student of the Year.
Wodonga TAFE board director Tammy Atkins was the MC for Wednesday evening's event, which also included invited guests from industry and community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Young Achiever of the Year Award:
Student/s of the Year Award:
Apprentice of the Year Award - Education and Vocational Skills
Apprentice of the Year Award - Industrial Skills, Trades & Transport
Trainee of the Year Award:
Teacher/Trainer of the Year Award:
Client Services Staff Member of the Year Award:
Support Service Staff Member of the Year Award:
Industry Recognition Award
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.