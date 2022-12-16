A most chilly December across the Riverina and North East Victoria

The first fortnight of December has continued the trend of well below normal maximum temperatures in north-east Victoria for a seventh successive month.
Maximum temperatures at Albury, Rutherglen and Wangaratta have been nearly four degrees below the December norm, and the coldest for the first fortnight of any December since 1995.
A sequence of low pressure troughs with frontal passages have kept conditions remarkably unsettled and cool.
Barometric pressures have fallen below 1000 on several days, and heavy snow has fallen at Alpine resorts.
At Perisher Valley, the temperature fell to minus 7 on Friday, December 9. This was the lowest-ever summer temperature recorded in Australia.
A few days later, a very active frontal passage on December 12 brought 118mm with thunderstorms, the heaviest for December since 1995.
Unseasonable frosts also occurred at some places in our region.
Meanwhile, Canberra recorded just 0.9 degrees - the third coldest for December since 1980. The other colder day in December measured 0.3 in 2012.
Closer to home, Whitfield recorded 1606mm to the end of November, while Strathbogie North notched 1580mm. Both places are approaching their wettest year on record, which was back in1917. Many other places are close to their wettest year since 1917.
December 1917 itself was somewhat drier and cooler than normal in the North East. There was a heatwave of 10 days from about December 15-24, 1917 with maximum temperatures from 31 to 36 degrees, and then heavy rain fell late January 1918.
With the first fortnight being the coldest in December since 1995, it stayed cooler and drier until near the end of December 1995 when it became hotter reaching 38 degrees on December 31.
Then came heavy, widespread rain the first few days of January 1996.
It stayed wetter and cooler up to the end of February 1996.
