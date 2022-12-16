The Border Mail
A most chilly December across the Riverina and North East Victoria

By Peter Nelson
December 17 2022 - 10:00am
The presence of successive low pressure troughs has resulted in the region's weather remaining very unsettled and unseasonably cool. File picture

The first fortnight of December has continued the trend of well below normal maximum temperatures in north-east Victoria for a seventh successive month.

