Body located in Lake Mulwala search for missing teenager, police say

By Janet Howie
Updated December 15 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 9:30pm
A search of Lake Mulwala began on Sunday after the 16-year-old boy went missing in the water. Picture by James Wiltshire

A body, believed to be that of a missing teenager who fell from a tinny on Lake Mulwala, has been found.

