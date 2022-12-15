Body located in Lake Mulwala search for missing teenager, police say

A body, believed to be that of a missing teenager who fell from a tinny on Lake Mulwala, has been found.
Police said a body was located about 6.30pm Thursday in Kyffins Bay.
"While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 16-year-old boy," police said in a statement.
"One of the teens was brought to land by a nearby witness, but the 16-year-old was not found," police said.
The missing teen has been identified in the media as Jack Bird, of Shepparton.
Murray River Police District officers will prepare a report for the coroner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.