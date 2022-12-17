YOUR SAY: Congratulations to two community servants honoured this week

I want to warmly congratulate two fine regional leaders - Kevin Mack and Cathy McGowan - on significant awards they have received this past week.
Kevin received the Outstanding Service Award and was conferred with the title Emeritus Mayor by Local Government NSW. Both honours are in recognition of his seven years as Albury mayor and nine years as an Albury councillor between 2012 and 2021.
Cathy received an Honorary Doctorate and delivered the Occasional Address to new graduates at Western Sydney University on Wednesday. Cathy spoke about the skills learnt when she completed her Masters in Agriculture and Rural Development at UWS, Hawkesbury and how this helped her when she was first elected the Independent member for Indi to the Australian Parliament in 2013.
Kevin and Cathy's service to their community has touched so many people and these honours recognise their consistent hard work. Thank you for the opportunity to work with you both, your long-term commitment to our region and your friendship.
Merry Christmas and I look forward to seeing what 2023 brings for Emeritus Mayor Mack and Dr McGowan AO.
It is a reminder that the increasing cost of electricity and gas to the consumer in Australia has nothing to do with actual availability, unlike the situation in Europe where the intentional cutting off of gas supplies from Russia has created a real energy shortage, both of gas for homes and industry and for gas-fired power generation. With coal-fired power stations being reawakened in the UK to make up for the gas deficiency, we might give more thought to the real value of gas from our reservoirs as the cleanest and cheapest source of base-load power.
As most LNG from Australia is also sold on long-term contracts, the increased demand for the remainder is making it very valuable, and there is a danger that reservoir gas may be diverted from the domestic market for export without sufficient controls, as it has been in the past.
The value of keeping this gas at home is still greater, as hydrogen produced directly from solar energy can be combined with the large volume of natural gas stored in the pipeline network, making this a cheap and efficient way of transforming solar into a 24 hour renewable energy source.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The builder rushed down to the construction site, demanding that tradies finish their work post haste to achieve a predetermined deadline, which had been set even before the foundations were laid.
He rushed up to the plumber, insisting his work be completed by the end of the week. The plumber objected, explaining there had been unforeseen delays and this rush would lead to permanent flaws. He was ignored by the builder, who reiterated his deadline demand. The same thing happened with the electrician.
The builder rushed up onto the roof, telling the tiler the job must be completed "on time", and again ignored the objections.
The house was finished on time, as the builder demanded, complete with faulty plumbing, shoddy electrical work and a leaking roof. But at least it was on time.
There's a moral to this story, and one I would like federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek to particularly note. Don't rush! Take your time and do the job properly. Because your plan to rush through the water recovery strategy before Christmas, including water buybacks that are proven beyond any doubt to cause social and economic harm to rural communities, is definitely not in our nation's best interests.
We want a balanced and effective Basin Plan that supports the environment and food production, not one that is flawed like the builder's house because the person in charge did not have the strength and patience to demand quality, in preference to haste in a desperate effort to achieve unrealistic timelines.
Sunday evening and just drove past Albury hospital, 10 ambulances parked around the hospital and East Street. Probably every ambulance within 150 kilometres of Albury at the hospital waiting, so how many people died Sunday evening because there were no ambulances available?
It was a recent Thursday our dear old 18-year-old cat was snoozing in the shade in our backyard.
Unbeknown to us an American staffy, tan colour with a red collar, snuck into our backyard and not only killed the cat, it also ripped it in half. Poor old Puss never stood a chance.
My worry is what this dog could do to a young child. This dog has recently had pups and is wandering around Chapple Street, Wodonga. If anyone has seen it, please call Wodonga Council for safety's sake.
