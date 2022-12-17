YOUR SAY: Congratulations to two community servants honoured this week

It is a reminder that the increasing cost of electricity and gas to the consumer in Australia has nothing to do with actual availability, unlike the situation in Europe where the intentional cutting off of gas supplies from Russia has created a real energy shortage, both of gas for homes and industry and for gas-fired power generation. With coal-fired power stations being reawakened in the UK to make up for the gas deficiency, we might give more thought to the real value of gas from our reservoirs as the cleanest and cheapest source of base-load power.

