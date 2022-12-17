The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Congratulations to two community servants honoured this week

By Letters to the Editor
December 18 2022 - 9:30am
Then-Albury mayor Kevin Mack talks to the media during a COVID update in October 2021. Picture by Mark Jesser

Congratulations to two stalwarts

I want to warmly congratulate two fine regional leaders - Kevin Mack and Cathy McGowan - on significant awards they have received this past week.

Local News

