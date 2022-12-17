A BAKING tradition going back decades on the Border is on the rise again this year.
Valentine's Bakehouse is making Christmas stollen, known in Germany as Christstollen, for the first time in five years.
Co-owner and baker Joe Perry said the recipe was acquired 35 years ago when his parents Ross and Kay bought John and Helga's Bakehouse in Albury.
He said Ross had continued to make the authentic German Christmas cake true to John Ribstein's recipe.
"It was nice to get Dad back in the bakery to give us a masterclass in stollen using the wisdom he acquired all those years ago," he said.
"It's made with a sourdough base and traditional spice mix with raisons, currants, sultanas and toasted almonds with marzipan going through the bread.
"I like it three to four days after it's baked, sliced thinly with butter or even cheese."
Now employing eight bakers and 60 staff across five sites as part of Valentine's Bakehouse, Mr Perry said they were again able to offer the traditional German cake this year.
He said two bakers from overseas had joined their homegrown team, which also comprised young apprentices.
"At the core of our business, we're still a second-generation family bakery business," Mr Perry said.
"We want to emulate that with the type of products we offer."
Together with siblings Harry and Matilda, Mr Perry bought Valentine's Sourdough Artisan Bakers - which includes the Rutherglen bakery, Wodonga Plaza and Myer Centrepoint, Albury, stores and The Barista, Baker & Brewer - from their parents Ross and Kay Valentine Perry in spring 2016.
Having only learnt the trade when he first bought the bakery behind present-day Bistro Selle in Albury 30 years earlier, Ross maintained an epic sourdough tradition stretching back 50 years in Albury.
Mr Perry said this Christmas they were also offering traditional gingerbread, fruit mince tarts and a range of specialty sourdough bread.
He said they would make the sourdough Christmas wreaths this week in time for Christmas tables.
"We start making the wreaths three days before Christmas Day," he said.
