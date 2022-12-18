OUR SAY: Taking the time to truly listen vital in helping youth with mental health

It was a telling revelation, though not one in which Leah Tylee didn't already hold faith - albeit with a different kind of understanding.
She was at a conference when she heard the words uttered by a First Nations elder.
"Sometimes we rush nowhere quickly."
Ms Tylee was an adherent to the view that you need to take things slowly to achieve results that genuinely reflect what's required.
She was already a believer in the power that comes from connections, for in so doing the views and experiences crucial to formulating a way forward can actually achieve the right outcomes.
If you don't take the time to listen, to engage, to get to the heart of the struggles and hopes of others facing daily challenges then what point was there in doing what you're doing?
For Ms Tylee this was especially important, for in her new role as the program manager with Albury-Wodonga headspace the lives of so many young people were in the balance in terms of making such progress.
If she didn't take that time to form these kind of relationships, headspace could fall short with what it was trying to achieve.
Headspace has played a vital role in our community in the decade since federal funding became available for a presence in the Border region, for assisting young people with mental illness.
As with other like organisations, and other headspace facilities across Australia, it has adapted over the years to better reflect the realities faced in our particular region.
It appears clear that the national headspace forum she recently attended in Melbourne could not have been better timed as she embarks on her new role.
She was especially taken by, as she says, the "thought-providing" results of work led by First Nations people, in just how "powerful the intergenerational connection was".
"But the main thing thing was the way panellists spoke about the importance of moving slowly to build connection.
The point was made that we don't often have the chance to be considered, to be careful and connected in the work we are doing."
This approach undoubtedly augers well for headspace in our region as it ensures planning is entwined with real, everyday needs.
