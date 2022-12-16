AUSTRALIAN composer, conductor and broadcaster Guy Noble is thrilled to share the Christmas spirit on the Border this weekend.
Noble will be the guest conductor for Murray Concert Choir's 40th anniversary concerts.
The Opera in the Alps veteran has also conducted and presented concerts with performers such as The Beach Boys, Yvonne Kenny, David Hobson and Clive James.
Featuring the music of Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Johann Sebastian Bach and choir founder John Ross, Christmas Music Old and New opened at Walla on Friday night with a performance in Albury tonight and Wodonga tomorrow.
Noble said it felt great to again enjoy choral music, which was widely restricted amid the global pandemic.
"Who would have thought singing could ever be deemed so dangerous!" he said.
It is the Murray Concert Choir's third season for the year and a celebration of 40 years of sharing choral singing on the Border.
The concert runs on Saturday at St Matthew's Church in Albury from 7.30pm and on Sunday at St John's Church in Wodonga at 2.30pm. Tickets at the door or trybooking.com.
