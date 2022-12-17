A LEADING trainer is upset at Wodonga Council's decision to reject a bid to demolish the grandstand at the city's racecourse.
David O'Prey cannot understand why the city wants to keep the stand and has put $1.5 million aside to repair it.
"It's just past its used-by date and it does not warrant spending that sort of money for something that gets used twice a year - Wodonga cup day and Caulfield Cup day," Mr O'Prey said.
The grandstand has been shut to spectators because of its condition since mid-2021.
Mr O'Prey wants it replaced by a function centre that could be used for community events and racing.
"I think it's an indictment on Wodonga that we haven't got a place that can hold formals, all of the schools have to go to Albury," he said.
"The population of Wodonga is growing and growing and I just can't see why we haven't got a proper pavilion that would have functions for everything.
"You go to Wagga and Albury (tracks) and their buildings are 40 to 50 years old but they're over the stop and you stand near the winning post."
Racing Wodonga chief Steve Wright said the bid was to determine if the grandstand would be a factor in planning for a function centre.
During the Victorian election campaign, Wodonga MP Bill Tilley said if the Coalition won it would spend $500,000 on a 300-capacity function building which would also have received $500,000 from Racing Victoria.
It is unclear if that was tied to the grandstand's razing.
Meanwhile, Royal Historical Society of Victoria heritage committee deputy chair Judith Smart said she was pleased with the council's decision after having objected to the race club's plan.
She questioned evidence that it was not fixable, comparing it to a grandstand at Richmond's Punt Road Oval which is facing demolition.
"Developers always argue that something is beyond repair and the same thing has been argued about the Jack Dyer Stand, but they never produce any evidence to show that and that was the case with this," Dr Smart said.
"As far as I could tell, reading through the documentation, there was nothing to say if you did do repairs it would destroy its heritage status."
Demolishing the grandstand has been estimated to cost $50,000.
Racing Wodonga's planner Habitat told council "works required to repair the structure would lessen its historical and social significance to the racecourse and to the community".
"The long term public interest is served by providing a replacement grandstand which is respectful to the heritage character or the racecourse precinct."
