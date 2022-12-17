The Border Mail
Wodonga trainer David O'Prey says money should not be spent on restoring old grandstand at racecourse

By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 18 2022 - 7:50am, first published 4:00am
Wodonga horse trainer David O'Prey stands in front of the fenced-off grandstand at his home course. He believes it should be flattened to allow for a function centre. Picture by Ash Smith

A LEADING trainer is upset at Wodonga Council's decision to reject a bid to demolish the grandstand at the city's racecourse.

