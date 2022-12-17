The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Albury North Public School says farewell to three retiring teachers

By Brett Kohlhagen
December 18 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Much-loved teachers Kath Gillard, Di Stuckey and Liz Dick will retire from Albury North Public School at the end of the term next week. Picture by Craig Bosley

KATH Gillard was sitting quietly in the back seat of her parents' car as the family made its way down the old Hume Highway on Mate Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.