KATH Gillard was sitting quietly in the back seat of her parents' car as the family made its way down the old Hume Highway on Mate Street.
Then something caught the teenager's attention out of the corner of her eye. It was the front of Albury North Public School.
"I remember seeing the school and thinking how nice it would be to teach there one day," Mrs Gillard said.
''Being from Temora, our family used to drive to Albury to go shopping at Target and places like that.
"I always took notice of the school after that and thought it was just lovely."
Little did Mrs Gillard realise that she would arrive at the school in May 1979 and spend over two-thirds of her life teaching there.
She's taught every year level and worked under six principals - Jack Connolly, John Kelly, Bert Washington, Tim Corben, Peter Newman and Paul Smith.
Mrs Gillard, along with fellow long-serving teachers Liz Dick and Di Stuckey, will retire on Tuesday.
Mrs Dick first joined Albury North in 1997, while Mrs Stuckey has spent 24 years at the school after arriving as a teacher of the deaf.
The trio have shared more than 100 years at the school.
While Mrs Gillard, Mrs Dick and Mrs Stuckey have had vastly different journeys, they believe the staff has made the school what it is today.
"Hands down, the staff is the absolute stand-out for me," Mrs Dick said.
"My days at Albury North were the most fulfilling, the funniest and the happiest days of all my teaching time."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Stuckey said Albury North "always felt like home" despite spending many hours on the road visiting other schools in the region.
She departs as the assistant principal hearing Riverina South primary and high school.
"It's hard to leave but I'm looking forward to the next chapter," Mrs Stuckey said.
"When I began there was a hearing class just for children who were deaf or hard of hearing.
Now children are mainstreamed into many schools and visited by us itinerant teachers of the deaf."
Albury North principal Paul Smith said Mrs Gillard, Mrs Dick and Mrs Stuckey had been exceptional teachers.
"I can't speak highly enough of them," Mr Smith said.
"They have been fantastic teachers over a very long period of time, always putting the students first.
"Above all, they are great people."
It comes as no surprise to those who have taught with Mrs Gillard that she remembers her first day at Albury North.
She had spent a year and one term in Sydney, Lithgow and Bathurst before taking up the post.
"In the olden days you had to come and present yourself at the front office," Mrs Gillard said.
"I was met by the deputy principal Cyril Beck and he was just the most welcoming and wonderful man.
"But I can honestly say I've always felt supported at every level - that's just the culture of the school."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.