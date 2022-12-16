The familiar sound of Christmas songs travelling across Wodonga's Willow Park will be back on Sunday night.
For the first time since 2019, Wodonga Carols by Candlelight will return to a live format at the venue after two online events, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will feature new singers, carols and performances.
Award-winning barbershop quartet, Good Gravy, will perform at the event for the first time, with a special vocal and piano accompaniment also on this year's program.
Carols co-coordinator Jacob Mildren is excited to see the Wodonga community turn out in strong numbers for the popular Christmas tradition, with a crowd of more than 5000 expected.
"It's just a great thing to bring our family and our friends and the Wodonga community back together after two years away," he said.
"It's going to be great weather. The sun is shining and it's going to be a perfect night.
"We're really looking forward to bringing everyone back to Willow Park to celebrate Christmas the only way we know how to in Wodonga.
"Everyone is talking about coming back to carols. There's so much chatter on Facebook and Instagram about coming back to Willow Park."
Fellow event organiser Lindsay Hanchett said this year's event had been vastly different to organise given a number of new performers had come on board for its long-awaited return.
A 35-piece Wodonga Brass band and 11-voice Wodonga Carols Choir will provide support to the 18 singers leading a program of 23 Christmas carols and songs.
"We have a new choir and they're singing from original arrangements," Mr Hanchett said.
"There will be four new songs and the brass band are now state champions in their grade.
"We even have brand new speakers which we'll be using for the first time."
Mr Mildren has urged those wishing to attend to arrive early and set up for the night with pre-carols entertainment and a wide variety of food vans open from 6pm, followed by the main event at 7.30pm.
"There is always enough space to fit us all in, but you should plan ahead and arrive early to lay down your picnic rug and settle in," he said.
An Auslan interpreter will sign the event to support people with hearing impairments, while Santa and Hume Bank's Clancy Koala are set to make special guest appearances.
Candles will be for sale on the night with all proceeds to be donated to Albury Wodonga Health's palliative care services.
Mr Mildren said the goal was to raise $4500.
The event will also broadcast live on 2AY and streamed via wodongacarls.org.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
