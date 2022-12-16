The Border Mail
Historic Corowa building sells after passing in at auction for $975,000

By Ted Howes
December 17 2022 - 4:00am
The historic property at 157 Sanger Street, Corowa, built in 1912, was passed in after a bid of $975,000. The building has offices on ground level. Picture by Ash Smith

A one-time bank on the main street of Corowa which houses a solicitors' office on the ground floor and a refurbished residence upstairs was sold after auction on Friday after being passed in when a single bid of $975,000 failed.

Ted Howes

