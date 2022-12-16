Albury Thunder is likely to field the league's biggest player next year in Group Nine rugby league.
Queenslander Isaac Carpenter is 198cms and 110kgs.
While there probably will be heavier players, it's rare for a rugby league player, particularly at regional level, to combine that height and weight.
Melbourne Storm's Nelson Asofa-Solomona is the NRL's biggest player and is considered a modern day monster at 200cms and 115kgs.
At just 20, there's every chance second-rower Carpenter will add even greater bulk as he matures.
Carpenter is from Sarina, a famous rugby league nursey 35kms south of Mackay.
Current Queensland State of Origin halfback Daly Cherry-Evans is from the small town of around 5500, along with former internationals Dale Shearer and Wendell Sailor.
The giant forward attended high school in Brisbane, where he played juniors for Wynnum-Manly.
He was talented enough to sign with the North Queensland Cowboys Young Guns program, which is a tremendous compliment given the class and depth of the club's nursery.
Former Young Guns' member Tom Chester made his NRL debut last season as the Cowboys stormed from bottom four fancies in the opinion of many experts to a preliminary final loss to Parramatta.
"I had a two-year deal, the day I graduated from high school I moved up there, but that was a bit silly, being a young fella and moving out of home for the first time," he admitted just before hopping in the car to travel home for Christmas.
"It helps me now, I've lived away from home and learnt from my mistakes."
The day I graduated from high school I moved up there, but that was a bit silly, being a young fella.- Isaac Carpenter
Despite having an early taste of an NRL program, Carpenter is not necessarily desperate to return.
"I'll just keep enjoying my footy and see where it takes me," he offered.
At his size, the youngster should be capable of folding opponents in half.
"Defence is my favourite part of the game," he explained.
"I like defending with my mates, you make good mates defending in those tough games, when you are under the most pressure."
"Having that aggression in defence is something that I always try to have in my game."
Carpenter joins former Orange CYMS captain Lachy Munro as the club's biggest signings, prior to Christmas.
Munro is a five-eighth or fullback who represented the powerful Western division.
The Thunder missed finals by only one point this year when toppled by Wagga Kangaroos in the final round.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Roos were belted by Tumut 44-10 in the elimination final the following weekend.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.