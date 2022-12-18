About 150 people have gathered at Wodonga's Birallee Park to celebrate Christmas and get a taste of Indigenous culture at the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency family fun day.
VACCA acting director of client services Hannah Clancy said the surprise arrival of Koorie Santa transported by Wodonga police was a highlight of Friday, but performers from the Wiradjuri Dance Troupe stole the show.
"The weather was perfect and so was the day," Ms Clancy said.
"Everyone had a lot of fun and the chance to experience Aboriginal dance and plenty of other cultural aspects.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Over the past two Fridays, VACCA families have come together in Wangaratta and Wodonga to celebrate Christmas at the annual family fun day.
"It was a real community event with an Indigenous art wrapped police car, lots of singing and dancing and plenty of food to go around."
"There were a lot of families participating in various cultural activities at the event which was held at the Wodonga Raiders Football and Netball Club." VACCA is a state-wide Aboriginal community organisation servicing children, young people, families, and community members.
She said the day kicked off with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony performed by Uncle Phil and Uncle Allan.
Entertainment was provided by Wiradjuri Dance Troupe, Yorta Yorta musician Madi Colville Walker, the Wagara Dancers, Cowan Olsen, and the Indigenous Outreach Project.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.