Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency family day attracts crowd of 150

By Ted Howes
December 18 2022 - 8:00pm
The Wiradjuri Dance Troupe dazzle the crowd at the VACCA family fun day. Other acts included Yorta Yorta musician Madi Colville Walker and the Wagara Dancers.

About 150 people have gathered at Wodonga's Birallee Park to celebrate Christmas and get a taste of Indigenous culture at the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency family fun day.

Ted Howes

Local News

