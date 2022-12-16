Mark Cronin and Gerald Judd have stepped down from the Albury Racing Club committee.
After more than five decades of combined service, the pair made the announcement at the club's recent annual general meeting.
Cronin replaced David Wallace as president of the club in 2016 and has performed the role for the past six years.
Ironically, Wallace was president for 31 years which is the same amount of time Cronin has served on the committee after joining in 1991.
Dick Sloane has replaced Cronin as club president and is also chairman of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) committee.
Cronin felt it was an ideal time to step down with the club in a sound financial position and some exciting developments on the horizon.
"I think after 30 plus years of service, it's important for the club to have some fresh ideas and new blood," Cronin said.
"I'm getting closer to retirement and I turned 66 this year.
"I just felt the time was right, especially with the club in a secure position financially and there are some exciting projects happening, primarily the construction of an inner training track and on course stabling.
"There is a strategic plan in place to gain additional funding for the redevelopment of the club's facilities.
"I feel the club is in good hands with Steve Hetherton as the CEO and the backing of a diverse and talented board which is now led by Dick Sloane as president.
"So it just felt like the perfect time to step down."
Cronin has performed numerous roles since joining the board.
"I was initially treasurer and served that role basically throughout the 1990s," he said.
"I was then vice president for 12 years under David Wallace and have been president for the past six years."
Judd served 20 years on the committee where he has a reputation as a straight-talker who has been a huge supporter of local trainers and part-owned dozens of horses.
An avid punter, Judd has been the mastermind behind countless plunges in the Albury betting ring over the years, especially during Brett Cavanough's reign as leading trainer with the pair good mates.
Cronin said Judd would prove hard to replace on the committee.
"It's no secret that Gerald Judd is a straight-shooter and that his business acumen and straight forward nature will be impossible to replace in my opinion," he said.
"Gerald has been a human asset to not only Albury Racing Club but the broader racing community."
Cronin recalled the club was in a precarious financial position when he first joined the committee in the early 1990s.
Helping to turn around the club's bottom line is one of his proudest accomplishments during his three decade tenure.
"I'm quite proud of the way the people involved at the time were able - through a lot of hard work - turn around a difficult financial situation," Cronin said.
"The changes in administration in Racing NSW and the way the prizemoney is distributed and the way TAB distribution has changed, greatly assisted that.
'I'm also proud of the renovation of the track and the favourable comments on a consistent basis from industry participants about the state of the track.
"I'm also very proud of all of our CEO's and what they have been able to achieve.
"Peter Stubbs was the first CEO when I joined the board and he went on to be CEO at Canberra.
"Paul Carroll replaced Peter and then went on to be CEO at Geelong.
"And of course John Miller who was an outstanding CEO for Albury and is now in charge of the Sunshine Coast.
"So they have all gone on to perform bigger roles.
"Steve Hetherton is also doing a terrific job and I feel the club is fortunate to have Steve in that role.
"I've also thoroughly enjoyed my 31 years on the board, especially the people I've worked alongside.
"Sadly quite a few of them have passed away.
"But I feel fortunate to have been mentored by some of the club's biggest names in David Wallace and Geoff Miller with the pair having a significant influence on how I have conducted myself throughout life."
Cronin's presidency coincided with two of the biggest curve balls in the club's 140 plus year history.
2019 saw a crowd with no cup after the course was hit by a freak storm on the morning of the club's biggest raceday which resulted in the meeting being abandoned.
The following year there was a cup with no crowd due to Covid.
"2019 is the only time in the club's history that the cup has been abandoned," Cronin said.
"Then Covid reared its ugly head and it's the only time the cup has been run with no crowd.
"Thinking back about it now, I sort of laugh at how much bad luck we had for a two year period.
"But it wasn't funny at the time - I can assure you of that.
"This year has been another difficult period with the record amount of rain and losing four meetings in a row.
"While it is an issue for the club, it's the stakeholders and industry participants that you feel for most who rely on racing going ahead to make a living."
A passionate racing fan, Cronin said he still planned to be involved with the club and attend the majority of meetings.
"I hope to go to every race meeting at Albury and continue to enjoy the company of all the people I've got to meet through racing for the past 30 plus years," he said.
"I feel the racing fraternity is wonderful to be part of.
"I thoroughly enjoy the social side of racing and genuinely love being involved with horses.
"I've owned dozens of horses over the years, none of which have been particularly successful.
"I own a share in Mnementh at the moment and he is probably one of the best horses I've been a part of.
"I have also got shares in a couple of two-year-olds, one with Nick Ryan and like most owners, I live in hope it could be my next good horse.
"I still get a thrill of going down to the stables on a regular basis and patting a horse and will stay involved in racing for years to come."
Cronin also revealed that Albury Racing Club is close to his heart and some of his fondest memories of his son, John, who died at young age, were at the Albury racecourse.
"My late son, John, was the runner from the judges box when I was the assistant judge and would take information to the stewards for many years before he passed away," Cronin said.
"So sharing that time with him on Saturday afternoons is a treasured memory for me."
Cronin also has fond memories of the 1998 Albury Gold Cup taken out by the Richard Freyer-trained Barrakee for the second time at the huge odds of 50/1.
"I saw it go around leading up to the cup when there used to be a prelude," he said.
"It ran fifth in the prelude and I thought it wasn't given much of a chance.
"So I backed it in the cup and it got up at 50/1.
"I'm talking through my pocket but I thought that was a great moment."
