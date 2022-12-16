The Border Mail

Albury Racing Club president Mark Cronin and committeeman Gerald Judd step down from roles

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Mark Cronin with David Wallace who he replaced as president of the Albury Racing Club in 2016. Cronin recently announced at the club's annual general meeting that he will also be stepping down off the committee.

Mark Cronin and Gerald Judd have stepped down from the Albury Racing Club committee.

