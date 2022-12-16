Stolen car rammed into bollards at Baker Motors, Mercedes still missing

Police are investigating a theft involving cars worth hundreds-of-thousands of dollars at a prominent Albury business.
Baker Motors was targeted for luxury Mercedes Benz vehicles on Young Street on Friday morning.
Thieves - possibly two or three offenders - gained access to the car dealership and took keys to the cars.
A black Mercedes was driven into a bush and a silver GLE400D worth more than $140,000 was rammed into bollards.
The crew then stole two other Mercedes, one of which was later found in an Albury car park.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said the vehicles had travelled in different directions after leaving the business, with one turning left, the other turning right.
The burglars were spotted by a member of the public during the incident.
The man raised the alarm with police, but the thieves had left when officers arrived.
The area also has multiple security cameras.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said a white Mercedes coupe had been found in a car park on Alexandra Street in East Albury on Friday morning.
A white Mercedes van was still missing.
"Are they professionals?" he asked.
"I don't think so.
"But we'll wait and see.
"To a degree (it was professional), but it also seems as though it's been a bit of a rabble.
"It's obviously taken place over a very short period of time.
"There was one car that received some significant damage that was left nearby.
'There's another car in the yard that they had driven, it looks as though it was driven into a large garden bed, and it's been damaged."
The detective said it was rare for car dealerships to be targeted in such a way.
The offenders accessed keys inside the property during the break-in.
Police are seeking information
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
