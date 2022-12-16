Levi Lyster is taking his football up a notch, signing with Melbourne side Brunswick Juventus.
The Murray United prospect joins older brother Kai at CB Smith Reserve, and is likely to slot into one of the club's youth outfits for the 2023 Junior National Premier League season.
Murray coach Eddie Waslander, who oversaw Lyster's progress for a number of years, said the 16-year-old is a real joy to watch.
"Some players work with the ball and it looks like they're under pressure all the time, but when Levi has the ball, it's like everyone is moving slowly around him," Waslander said.
"He hasn't got a huge amount of speed, but what he lacks in speed, his creativity and the way he works with the ball at his feet is second to none.
"He's been a real asset to the team in that respect."
Lyster, from Wangaratta, played 17 times for Murray's under-16 side in the most recently completed season.
A silky midfielder who oozes composure, Lyster breached the 50 game mark for the club in 2021 and has proven to be a valuable player in red.
However, a move to Melbourne to further his football and schooling means he'll be able to link up with his sibling, with both of the Lyster boys possessing an eerily similar skillset to the other.
"I think they're both technically very sound, the only difference between the two boys is Kai has a little bit more foot speed," Waslander said.
"But Levi is constantly working on his fitness and every part of his game.
"When you see him, he's always putting in 110 per cent all the time to try and get better.
"He obviously wants to be playing at the top level and even though he hasn't made it there yet, he's always putting in the hard yards."
Though Lyster's tenure at Murray has come to a close, Waslander had nothing but well wishes reserved for the talented youngster.
"He is a fantastic person, he's well natured and gets on with everybody," he said.
"He's a pleasure to coach, and he's one of those kids who always goes out there and does his best.
"It's sad to see him go but he's chasing things he wants to do in future."
