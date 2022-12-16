The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

There is no great demand for being buried in cardboard or without a headstone, Albury Council's cemeteries chief has found

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Thurley at Glenmorus Gardens where the state of the soil has been found wanting for natural burials and would make them too costly to be viable.

RAISING awareness about non-traditional burial methods, such as having a cardboard coffin, will be part of a new blueprint for Albury's major cemetery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.