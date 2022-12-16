RAISING awareness about non-traditional burial methods, such as having a cardboard coffin, will be part of a new blueprint for Albury's major cemetery.
The city's council this week agreed to develop a business plan for Glenmorus Memorial Gardens which will "promote greater understanding, awareness and education to the community and funeral industry of burial choices".
They could involve bodies being interred in a shroud or materials such as cardboard or wicker and without a headstone.
The city's cemeteries and crematorium chief Martin Forrester-Reid, in his report compiled in response to Cr Thurley, stated there was "no market demand for natural burial in Albury".
"Natural burial has not currently been requested by the Albury-Wodonga community or the region's funeral suppliers," Mr Forrester-Reid outlined.
"Creating a market demand for natural burial could be possible with considerable marketing and promotion to shape the market and systematically divert from the current wants and needs of the community."
Mr Forrester-Reid also noted soil conditions at Glenmorus made natural burials unworkable.
Only three council cemetery providers in NSW, Wagga, Lismore and Shoalhaven, offer green burials and only one has been conducted in the Riverina city in nine years of being available.
Cr Thurley described Mr Forrester-Reid's report as "extremely comprehensive" with a thorough examination of the issues.
He said while there may not be demand for natural burials it was important the community knew there were alternatives to the traditional funeral processes.
Councillor Ashley Edwards noted promotion may aid interest in green burials.
"It's probably an awareness thing rather than a demand, I think that if people were aware there might be more demand," she said.
"You certainly had me at wicker coffin, I would like to have one of those."
Last year, there were 356 services at Glenmorus Gardens with an even split between cremation and burial.
That compares to cremation occurring with 70 per cent of deaths across NSW.
