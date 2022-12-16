One of cricket's most famous personalities is touching down on the border in just two months time.
Legendary Australian fast bowler Merv Hughes will impart his wisdom through a Shaun Brown Cricket Coaching clinic arriving in Albury on February 19-20.
Led by professional coach Shaun Brown, those attending the clinic will have all bases of the game covered by the team, as well as hearing from one of the nation's most iconic mustachioed sporting heroes.
"The clinics have been running for 37 years, and we've been to Albury many times over the years since the early 1990s," Brown said.
"It runs between 9am and 3pm each day, and basically we have our coaching staff, plus a former test cricketer coaching at the camp.
"We cover all the basics of the game; batting, bowling and fielding and we also do video analysis as well as written reports.
ALSO IN SPORT
"It's been a great program we've run for many years and it's great to have Merv back up in the area."
Ran for the most part of four decades, Shaun Brown Cricket Coaching has conducted sessions in Albury every year since the early 1990s.
They are angled toward ages 7-16, with this years' featured test player one of the most feared bowlers of his era.
Hughes snared 212 test wickets throughout his career, with the Euroa product a part of a number of legendary Australian Ashes sides.
