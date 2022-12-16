The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tributes for teenager Jack Bird after body found at Lake Mulwala

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:29pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bird's body was found at Lake Mulwala on Thursday.

Tributes are being made for a young man killed in a drowning incident at Lake Mulwala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.