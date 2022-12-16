Tributes for teenager Jack Bird after body found at Lake Mulwala

Tributes are being made for a young man killed in a drowning incident at Lake Mulwala.
The other boy was rescued, but Mr Bird went under the water and could not be located.
Police confirmed a body believed to be that of the 16-year-old was found about 6.30pm on Thursday at Kyffins Bay.
GOTAFE released a statement on Friday noting the student's talent and passion for engineering.
The Shepparton teenager had been studying mechanical engineering and was completing a Certificate III.
He recently won a gold medal at the WorldSkills Regional Turning Competition.
"Jack's friends and colleagues have described him as an exemplary student with ambition, drive and dedication to his craft," a spokesman for the education provider said.
"Staff and students at GOTAFE are deeply saddened at this time."
