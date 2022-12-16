Matilda Heffernan is daring to dream.
The 15-year-old Kiewa cricketer isn't shy to take on the boys, and is now is ready to show what she's learned by commandeering a team of girls.
Heffernan has been appointed captain of the North East Knights' under-15 side readying for Junior Country Week in a few weeks time.
She'll be able to utilise her experience skippering Kiewa's under-14 boys' team this season, on top of previously suiting up for the Knights.
"I'm going to give it my best, I'd like to make a few more runs (for the Knights) than I did last time," she said.
"I played for them last year; we went down to Melbourne for a week and played against other teams.
"It was very overwhelming because down there they select out of a whole bunch of girls, and there were a lot of good girls down there.
"As captain, I'd like to show others on my team how well we can play cricket."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Heffernan's journey spans back six years, where she decided watching her brothers Ned and Charlie from the boundary didn't quite cut the mustard.
A desire grew to be out there showing the boys how it's done, so she did.
"My brothers encouraged me to play, I would see them playing every Friday night which made me want to join in with them," she said.
"(I enjoyed) seeing them smack a ball around and playing with other people."
Now, as she admits, Heffernan also relishes in "smacking the boys around", but also has gained an appreciation for leadership taking charge of her youthful unit.
Learning how to set fields and being a motivator in tandem with advancing her own game has only further set alight the Tallangatta Secondary College students' love for the game.
She'll be able to put it to the test at Junior Country Week, with the first hit out on January 4 in Benalla followed by a carnival spanning throughout the month.
Idolising the likes of Elyse Perry and Alyssa Healy, Heffernan hopes the upcoming string of games will be a stepping stone to greater things with big goals in mind.
"I really want to play for Australia when I'm older, I reckon that would be amazing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.