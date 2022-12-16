The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Matilda Heffernan to captain North East Knights' under-15 side

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiewa young gun Matilda Heffernan has been selected as captain of the North East Knights under-15 girls' side. Picture by Ash Smith

Matilda Heffernan is daring to dream.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.