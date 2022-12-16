The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ross 'Chuck' Hedley to undergo triple bypass heart surgery

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:58pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross 'Chuck' Hedley (centre) coaching Wodonga Saints in 2002.
Ross 'Chuck' Hedley (right)

One of the Border and North East's most-loved footballers is undergoing triple bypass heart surgery on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.