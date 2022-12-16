One of the Border and North East's most-loved footballers is undergoing triple bypass heart surgery on Saturday.
Fitness freak Ross 'Chuck' Hedley, who played two reserve grade games for Wodonga Raiders last season as a 60-year-old after starting his senior career at Wodonga in 1979, had no symptoms.
"Tests last week showed one artery was 100 per cent closed up, while two others were 80 per cent," he revealed.
"The doctor said a heart attack wasn't too far away."
To highlight how heart problems can hit anyone, Hedley had just returned from the Pan Pacific Games on the Gold Coast, where he played 16 games of basketball in a week.
But prior to playing, Hedley would either run up to seven kilometres or swim 2.5kms.
"The medical staff had said to me do you have any symptoms, chest pain, shortness of breath? I said, 'no, nothing'," he replied.
Hedley had been moved to action after having a number of friends suffer heart attacks, while a former cricket team-mate Warren Hamilton, a similar fitness fanatic, recently outlined his cardiac arrest in The Border Mail.
"On the prompting of my wife (Deb), I went kicking and screaming (for tests), typical male," he laughed.
"My mum had four heart attacks, the first one at 48 and mum was very fit, played A grade netball and never smoked or drank.
"I went for a CT scan a few months ago and did this calcium test, where your calcium should be between 0-10, mine was 410.
"They then did the test where they put the dye in your system and that's where they discovered the blockages."
As well as his punishing fitness regime, Hedley also praises the benefits of healthy eating.
"A lot of my mates have had mental health problems, I've never had mental health issues because of my healthy eating and lifestyle," he offered.
I say to mates, 'if you eat well, you feel well, if you eat s--t, you feel s--t'."
Hedley has been only a social drinker over the past 20 years, but admits he regrets drinking as much over the previous two decades.
He will have the surgery at St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne and has been inundated with support.
"I thank all my family and friends for the kind words, I really appreciate it," he suggested.
"It's been heartwarming, the great thing about football clubs is the people you met.
"If I could send a message please, I'm as pig-headed as anyone when it comes to the medical world, but go out and get yourself tested, it's the best thing I've ever done.
"Otherwise they could have found me on the Rail Trail around Wahgunyah after a massive heart attack."
