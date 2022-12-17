The early years of Wodonga's CFA brigade

As told by Jim Parker in 2014.
In the late 1940s era, firefighting came under the control of the Country Fire Authority.
Victoria was divided into regions; Wodonga was included in region 24, which extended from Wodonga to Corryong.
I joined the Wodonga West Rural Fire Brigade in 1944, when the brigade had a captain and a lieutenant who rode around the fire on horseback.
There was very little equipment - perhaps a beater or two and a rake of sorts or wet bags. In the late 1940s, some galvanised knapsacks became available, they held about four gallons of water and had a hand pump, and these were a great improvement for fighting a fire.
We were able to get some knapsacks that were damaged, we repaired these ourselves; when repaired they were given around to various landowners but not looked after.
I purchased my own knapsack. It was a Rega and held four gallons of water and had a two-way pump, which was a great improvement to the gear that we had. It was great to be able to stand back eight or 10 feet and spray water onto a fire.
To help the brigade, the Wodonga Shire Council made available its truck which was a great help; a 400-square iron tank was placed on the truck and a 11/2'' hand pump was coupled to the tank.
The pump was manned by two able bodied men, it was known as the Armstrong pump . All went well until one evening at a fire near the old rifle range, going up a slight incline, the tank slipped off the truck and ended unfit for further use.
About 1948, the army released vehicles to the various brigades and Wodonga West was lucky enough to get one. It was a Chevrolet truck that could carry about 2 1/2 tonnes. This truck had been driven around the Western Desert during the war by a local resident, Frank Quinlivan.
The truck was taken to Wangaratta to some workshops to be fitted out to look like a firefighting vehicle. This was a great improvement; besides having two hoses it could be used to fill the tank from a dam or water hole.
