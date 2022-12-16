Accused Wodonga armed robber back in Victoria after arrest

A man has been extradited back to Victoria after serving time in custody over an armed robbery involving a firearm.
Jarrod Christian Medcraft is accused of holding up the United petrol station on McKoy Street in Wodonga with a shotgun.
The incident, alleged to have occurred on June 12 last year, was followed by a similar incident at a Lavington petrol station soon after.
IN OTHER NEWS
It's alleged Medcraft rode a motorbike across the border during the offending.
Cash and cigarettes were allegedly stolen.
Nobody was hurt during the incidents.
Medcraft was arrested in Wodonga a few days after the incident before being taken over to Albury, and eventually received a NSW jail term.
He had remained in custody in NSW until being released in Sydney on Thursday.
Wodonga detectives arrested Medcraft when he was released.
An extradition request was lodged and was heard in the Sydney Downing Centre on Thursday, with Medcraft sent back to Victoria.
He faces charges of armed robbery and theft, and firearms related matters.
Medcraft appeared briefly in Wodonga court on Friday.
He did not apply for bail and will return on February 9.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.