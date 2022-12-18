A Lavington man kicked out of a pub with his mates then returned and tried to punch a security guard, only to hit another instead.
Seamus Nowell had argued with the first security guard before they began pushing and shoving each other.
The 21-year-old was also swearing before throwing his punch, Albury Local Court has heard, that "connected with the left eye of the victim" who was standing close by.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told the blow broke this second guard's glasses, which in turn caused "lacerations above the left eye".
Nowell, of Griffith Road, pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Dane Keenes, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Ms McLaughlin said the matter was such that she required a sentence assessment report before making a final decision on Nowell's fate.
Police told the court that after his arrest, Nowell said he was "disgusted at the behaviour".
The victim began his rostered shift at the Northside Hotel on November 4 at 8pm.
Nowell entered the hotel at 9.35pm and drank with friends for about an hour.
The other security guard ejected Nowell and two mates from the pub just before 10.30pm.
After arguing with the guard, he kept approaching the man before throwing the misdirected punch.
But even after the assault, Nowell continued to argue before walking out of the pub.
An hour later police entered an address on Union Road, Lavington, to arrest Nowell, but he wasn't to be found.
While there they saw Nowell walking two large dogs along Union Road before entering the property.
He was promptly arrested.
Nowell will be sentenced on February 8.
