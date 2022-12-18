The Border Mail
Lavington man's attack broke victim's glasses, which caused laceration to his face

By Albury Court
Updated December 18 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Lavington man Seamus Nowell punched a security guard to the head after he and two friends were evicted from Lavington's Northside Hotel.

A Lavington man kicked out of a pub with his mates then returned and tried to punch a security guard, only to hit another instead.

