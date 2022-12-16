Let's all keep it safe as we work and play this festive season

Many of you will already be thinking about your plans for summer and the school holidays. Those less organised might be hurriedly making plans (and buying presents) at a time when, thankfully, we can get around more than during the past two festive seasons.
In my past life as a policewoman, I always felt conflicted about the Christmas holiday season. There's no doubt it is an exciting time of year. Catching up with friends, colleagues and family, eating and, occasionally, drinking a little too much.
But for me, the festive season also brought with it a profound sense of dread. There would be more cars on the road, people would be hurrying to finish projects, pushing themselves harder, both mentally and physically, and burning the candle at both ends. When this happens, bad things can happen and people get hurt. Or worse, killed.
From 2018 to 2021, one person lost their life in an Ovens-Murray workplace incident in the final two months of the year, while 373 injury claims were accepted by WorkSafe.
Regardless of the time of year, it is truly awful when people get injured or don't come home from work.
But, rightly or wrongly, I always feel that trauma is magnified at this time of year. Not being with family and loved ones at this time of year never gets easier.
WorkSafe Victoria recently launched its holiday safety campaign, "Let's Put 2022 Safely Behind Us".
As employers across all industries strive to meet end of year deadlines, WorkSafe's campaign carries a simple, yet incredibly important message. That is, to ensure workplace health and safety remains the top priority at all workplaces in the lead up to, and throughout the holiday season.
The safety and wellbeing of workers is far more important than meeting that last-minute deadline or sales target.
No industry is immune from the risks. Manufacturing, warehousing, delivery and retail workers experience a surge in demand at this time every year. There will be many inexperienced workers - including school leavers - who have been recruited to help meet demand during the holidays and who, without appropriate training, supervision and equipment, face increased risks to their health and safety.
With longer opening hours and more shoppers, retail and hospitality workers can experience a higher incidence of occupational violence and aggression. This can range from subtle behaviours such as eye rolling to yelling, spitting and assault.
Put yourself in the position of the worker or think how you'd feel if that person was your son or daughter, brother or sister, mother or father.
Construction companies may also be tempted to push their workers extra hard to finish a project before Christmas, but bypassing safety protocols that are in place to protect workers in what is already a high-risk industry is never ok.
Since 2018, three construction workers have died as a result of workplace incidents in the Ovens-Murray, while there have been more than 260 injury claims in that period.
Regardless of the industry, all workplaces must have adequate safe systems of work to avoid or reduce common risks such as injuries from dangerous machinery and equipment, strain from repetitive tasks, slips and trips, and injuries from lifting heavy loads.
Workers are an employer's most valuable asset, which is why it is so important that every employer acts on their responsibility to maintain safe working environments and systems, and to control risks to workers' physical and psychological health.
Please put safety first in everything you do so everyone is able to celebrate a wonderful holiday season, surrounded by family and friends.
Take that extra time to finish the job safely - or wait until next year.
Narelle Beer is WorkSafe's executive director of health and safety.
