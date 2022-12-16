Man charged after crash that killed Vincent Gooden at Daysdale

A truck driver has been charged following a crash that killed another man in Daysdale.
He was flown to a Melbourne hospital and survived his injuries.
Police have investigated the circumstances of the incident, which occurred on Federation Way about 1.15pm on August 11.
IN OTHER NEWS
The surviving man has been charged.
"Following inquiries, the man, now aged 36, was charged with one count each of negligent driving (occasioning death), and dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous - serious indictable offence," police said in a statement on Friday.
The driver will appear in Corowa Local Court on March 27.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.