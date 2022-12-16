The Border Mail
Man charged after crash that killed Vincent Gooden at Daysdale

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 3:17pm
The scene of the incident on Federation Way

A truck driver has been charged following a crash that killed another man in Daysdale.

