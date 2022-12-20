YOUR SAY: Telstra's idea of 'customer service' is an absolute farce

Like many of my friends I have been having ongoing problems with Telstra's webmail access.
It's been over two weeks since I haven't been able to access/send my webmail messages and Telstra admits it has issues with its server.
If it wasn't so serious it would be laughable that Australia's largest and premier online provider cannot solve a server issue for over two weeks.
Neither can they tell me when it will be fixed meaning hundreds if not more users of Telstra webmail have to resort to other means and at great inconvenience to access/send their messages yet still pay premium prices for their non-existent "service" from Telstra.
Trying to get help/support is even more laughable. Waiting an hour or more on the phone or, dealing online with a robot who is obsessed with security and little else. I made contact online with a Telstra agent, provided all the required security data and explained the problem. I was given a reference number so I wouldn't have to go through the whole story again. However, the first agent was timed out and the second, then third, then fourth agent, still on the same online contact and each one was requiring all details again...five times. It was farcical. Then there was no competent agent able to offer any practical assistance until I gave him, for the fifth time, my details again. How absurd, backward and dysfunctional Telstra's alleged support has become.
So I gave up and next day went to the Telstra store and had to wait one week just to see somebody about my problem. That will make it three weeks without access to my Telstra webmail account.
Telstra has no shame, no pride in even providing the minimum of service.
With Telstra's recent apology for accidentally releasing thousands of customers' data then I am entitled to ask the question, "Why is the current senior management of Telstra still employed when these ongoing scandals keep happening?"
I hope our local member reads this and tries to fix it because nobody in Telstra seems to be able to.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Who indeed, but unfortunately for weeks, months we couldn't sing as we wanted.
Which makes this Christmas all the more special, being able to join together for Carols by Candlelight once more.
I hope everyone on the Border takes the opportunity to lift up their voice and sing with joy.
