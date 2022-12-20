The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Telstra's idea of 'customer service' is an absolute farce

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"If it wasn't so serious it would be laughable that Australia's largest and premier online provider cannot solve a server issue for over two weeks," one reader says.

Telstra 'service' an absolute farce

Like many of my friends I have been having ongoing problems with Telstra's webmail access.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.