YOUR SAY: Telstra's idea of 'customer service' is an absolute farce

Trying to get help/support is even more laughable. Waiting an hour or more on the phone or, dealing online with a robot who is obsessed with security and little else. I made contact online with a Telstra agent, provided all the required security data and explained the problem. I was given a reference number so I wouldn't have to go through the whole story again. However, the first agent was timed out and the second, then third, then fourth agent, still on the same online contact and each one was requiring all details again...five times. It was farcical. Then there was no competent agent able to offer any practical assistance until I gave him, for the fifth time, my details again. How absurd, backward and dysfunctional Telstra's alleged support has become.

