East Albury will be out to push its way into the top six heading into the Christmas break in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Crows sit half a win outside, behind Tallangatta and Lavington, but face a tough test to squeeze in as they host second-placed Belvoir on Saturday.
The home team will need to topple the Eagles and hope Lavington falls to New City.
The Crows are coming off an outstanding performance, smashing New City by eight wickets after losing only two in chasing down the Phoenix's 145.
Tallangatta has the bye with no points awarded.
Meanwhile, a top four clash will be the match of the round.
Third-placed St Patrick's are away to Albury.
The latter had the round 11 bye, while the Patties scored a convincing 59-run win over Wodonga.
The home team posted 7-242, with Zimbabwean international Tendai Chisoro snaring 3-34 against Wodonga.
He then showed his class in Tuesday night's T20, hammering 64 from only 29 balls against Albury.
Meanwhile in other games, Corowa is still chasing its first win when it hosts unbeaten ladder leaders North Albury, while Wodonga Raiders are home to Wodonga.
The ladder (at the halfway mark after round 11) is: North 51, Belvoir 39, St Pat's 39, Albury 36, Tallangatta 33, Lavington 33; East 30, New City 21, Wodonga 18, Raiders 18, Corowa 12.
IN OTHER NEWS:
After round 12, the competition resumes on January 7.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.