The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Six months on from committing to new Thurgoona school, Education Minister reacts to key questions

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Question marks remain on when Thurgoona will get its second public primary school to join the existing institution. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A TIMEFRAME for when a new primary school at Thurgoona will be built and opened is still unclear, six months after it was committed to by the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.