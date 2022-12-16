A TIMEFRAME for when a new primary school at Thurgoona will be built and opened is still unclear, six months after it was committed to by the NSW government.
They related to its site, cost, opening date and pupil and teacher numbers.
In her answers this month, Ms Mitchell did not specify a year of opening.
"A timeline for delivery of the project will be made available as it progresses," Ms Mitchell stated.
"The new school will be master-planned to accommodate up to 1000 students, consistent with planning for all new schools, and staffed according to the staffing formula.
"The project is fully funded however, a cost has not be disclosed as it is commercial-in-confidence."
Ms Mitchell said Albury Council was being consulted about a site for the school which will have nearly doubled the enrolment of Thurgoona Public which has 600 pupils.
Labor's Albury candidate for the NSW election Marcus Rowland, who is a teacher, was disappointed by the lack of progress with the school's location and opening date.
"Labor wants to see this school built for the people of Thurgoona, but the government should provide the community with a firm timeline of when the school will be open," Mr Rowland said.
"Given the teacher shortages our schools are facing, the current NSW government should also put forward a strategy to recruit the teachers this school and our other local schools need."
