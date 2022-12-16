Toby Murray is refusing to let his AFL dream die.
The rangy ruck-forward has made the move to Essendon's VFL program, just weeks on from being snubbed in this year's AFL draft.
A call from the Bombers' recruiting agent Darren Farrugia led to a visit to the famed football institution, The Hangar, and the rest was history.
"Darren called me after the draft and said we want you to come down and join our VFL program," he said.
"I went down and trained on Monday and loved it, I thought I'd really enjoy my footy there so I thought I'd join them.
"The Hangar is a well known facility with how big it is and the aura around it - as soon as I walked in the doors I was a bit blown away I suppose.
"The boys got around me which was really nice and all the coaches and support staff seemed really good so it was a pretty easy decision for me."
The 19-year-old thrived in Murray Bushrangers colours this season and also suited up for Collingwood's VFL outfit in 2022.
Despite being an untaken option in the draft, Murray has shown fierce determination to reach the hallowed stage of playing AFL, and hopes his latest move will bear the desired fruits.
"Being a bit taller I'm going to take a bit longer to develop, and (Essendon) said to me they are going to put a lot of time and faith into me, because they believe I can definitely get there one day," he said.
"Having that confidence and them believing in me reignited the hunger to keep moving forward."
Murray will head to Melbourne in the New Year, with Essendon's VFL preseason kicking off on January 16.
