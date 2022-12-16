The Border Mail
Tom 'Prime Train' Baulch will look to play handful of one-off guest games

By Andrew Moir
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:19pm
Tom Baulch trained with Rovers for the first time on November 30.

Wangaratta Rovers' 'Prime Train' has confirmed he's eyeing a handful of guest appearances next year, but only when the Hawks aren't playing in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

