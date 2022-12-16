Wangaratta Rovers' 'Prime Train' has confirmed he's eyeing a handful of guest appearances next year, but only when the Hawks aren't playing in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Tom Baulch is nicknamed 'Prime Train' after his high-profile fitness business, which is a hit on social media.
Rovers recently landed the former VFL forward, but the 23-year-old is looking to expand his brand even further.
"From a business point of view, I do a lot of footy clinics and the opportunity to do some next year, meet some kids and families. put my face out there, rather than sitting at home in the byes, is what I'm looking to do," he revealed.
"It can be frowned upon, shopping yourself around, but it's not what I'm doing, I will play every game for Wangaratta Rovers I can."
The Hawks have four weekends off, including the season-opener.
