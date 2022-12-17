WODONGA'S newest councillor says he will wait to hear the pitches of candidates for mayor before deciding who he will support to be the city's leader.
Danny Chamberlain has the chance to be a kingmaker on Monday night when Wodonga Council decides who will be mayor for the next year.
A mayoral vote last month resulted in a 3-3 deadlock between incumbent Kev Poulton and challenger Ron Mildren with Cr Chamberlain having since won a countback to ensure the city returns to seven councillors after the resignation of former mayor John Watson.
Cr Chamberlain will enter his first meeting on Monday night with an elastic approach on the question of who should be at the helm of the city.
"I'll leave it to the last minute because to be honest there could be other nominations," Cr Chamberlain said.
"It makes no sense to walk in with a closed mind and even if it is the same two people they've both got advantages and disadvantages to consider."
Monday night's meeting will not include an item on the city's advocacy for a new Border hospital, despite discussion of a recommendation to support a greenfield site being abandoned at the same extraordinary meeting in November where the mayoral vote failed.
The political ties of Cr Mildren and his colleagues Libby Hall and Olga Quilty saw them having to exit the chamber, which meant a quorum could not be met and the matter lapsed.
With the Victorian election caretaker period, which was cited for the trio having a conflict of interest, passing, it was expected the hospital issue would be on the agenda on Monday night.
"I would anticipate that it would be on the next agenda once the state is out of caretaker mode and those conflicts, from what the advice is, are no longer there," acting mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer told the media after that November meeting.
The Border Mail asked the council why the issue was not on Monday night's agenda and did not get a direct response.
Instead a spokeswoman said: "As per our advocacy plan, the council continues to advocate for a single-site hospital on a greenfield site and is making representations to the Victorian government on the matter.
"An updated report is planned to be presented to the council in the new year."
With no council meeting next month that will be February at the earliest.
