Tallangatta and District league president Jarrod Stephenson has revealed the league prioritises maximising junior participation when planning its fixture.
With not all clubs fielding both thirds and fourths sides, the league ensures that clubs with a full contingent of junior sides play each twice throughout the season.
"Dederang and Mitta United both had under-14s this year but no thirds," Stephenson said.
"Wahgunyah and Wodonga Saints didn't have any juniors.
"I know these clubs are actively trying to get the juniors required to field sides.
"As a league, the long term goal is to have as many kids participating in the league as possible and playing as much footy as we can to keep them interested.
"Traditionally we used to have a preferential draw on the ladder positions of the seniors from the previous year.
"But since the struggle with junior numbers has become more prevalent, we now ensure all clubs that have all sides play each other twice.
"And clubs that don't have all junior sides, play each other twice.
"Times are changing and we know the world is changing.
"It's getting tougher to get kids involved in not only football but all sports.
"Especially those teenagers who are old enough to work.
"A lot of them prefer to get a job at K-Mart or Target working on the registers than playing footy, just so they can earn a bit of money.
"Football isn't a priority, earning money is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.