The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Having a fun swim with friends: Frogs infest Rand backyard pool

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 17 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of frogs have infested the swimming pool at a Rand property now that the southern Riverina farm is drying out. Heavy rain and weeks of flooding combined to create the perfect breeding ground. Picture supplied

A Riverina farming family has been hit by an amphibious outbreak of plague proportions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.