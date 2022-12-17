A Riverina farming family has been hit by an amphibious outbreak of plague proportions.
In recent weeks mixed farmer Roy Hamilton has witnessed thousands of frogs multiply en masse at his Rand property, located north of Albury, and he says he's never seen anything like it.
"There are literally thousands of the little fellas in our pool," Mr Hamilton said.
"With the amount around the poor dogs look like kids who have eaten too much ice cream.
"They just can't look at another frog because they have eaten so many. They don't go near them anymore."
"That led to a massive breed up and walking around the paddocks you could see tadpoles everywhere," he said.
With the farm drying out in recent weeks, the frogs have found the pool "quite an attractive option."
