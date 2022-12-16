Wanted couple capsicum sprayed by police during arrest in stolen car

A wanted couple have been arrested in a stolen car, with police forced to use capsicum spray to arrest the pair.
The duo, who had outstanding warrants in Victoria and NSW, were spotted at a Wangaratta venue about midnight on Friday.
They resisted police before being subdued and taken into custody.
The pair had been actively avoiding police before their arrest.
The man and woman, who have a string of priors, will appear in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday.
