No charges will be pressed after man killed at Howlong work site

No charges will be laid by the work safety authority after a man was killed in an horrific wood chipper incident at a property in Howlong.
The late man, who lived in the Ballarat region, wasn't an employee of Oreco.
The authority has confirmed it will not press charges over the incident.
An explanation was not provided.
No proceedings will be commenced by SafeWork- A SafeWork spokeswoman
"SafeWork NSW have concluded their investigation," a spokeswoman said.
"No proceedings will be commenced by SafeWork regarding this incident."
Police previously said a report was being prepared for the coroner.
The police force is not taking any further action.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Nield was a father of two and had a partner, Annie Branch.
A GoFundMe page was launched following the accident.
Donations of more than $21,000 were made for Mr Nield's family.
"Tyler was an outgoing friendly bloke, worked hard to provide for Annie and their two beautiful boys," organiser Kate Langley said on the page.
"He was a devoted father and loving partner."
Donations were received from 262 people and groups, including one donation of $2000 made by a plant hire company.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.