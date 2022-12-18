The Border Mail
No charges will be pressed after man killed at Howlong work site

By Blair Thomson
December 19 2022 - 3:00am
Tyler Nield died in the wood chipping incident two years ago.

No charges will be laid by the work safety authority after a man was killed in an horrific wood chipper incident at a property in Howlong.

