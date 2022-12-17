Eight projects placed on hold in Alpine Shire, no timeline to resume

A string of projects in the Alpine Shire have been put on hold, with no firm date for when the developments will be completed.
Eight projects, including the Nimmo pedestrian bridge and Myrtleford landfill rehabilitation works, Tawonga Scout Hall demolition, installation of a public toilet at Tawonga, and Mount Beauty Airport works have been deferred.
Design works for landfill at Mount Beauty and a depot, and redevelopment of an office building in Bright, are also on hold.
The projects, worth about $500,000, had been funded in this financial year's budget.
Mayor John Forsyth said the decision had been made when it became apparent the works couldn't be delivered.
"We like to get things done, and if we're going to get them done we want to get them done well," he said.
"In this instance, it's a situation where the organisation wasn't confident we'd be able to finish these things in the timeline.
"It's a case where we couldn't get contractors to work.
"It was a decision the council had to make, rather than saying 'we tried, but we didn't get there'.
"It's about making the decision early and we'll live with it."
Cr Forsyth said he didn't expect a backlash.
"They haven't been completed so there is no impact," he said.
"It's just a sad situation that we can't complete them this year.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We've looked at each of them to see what's critical and what's not."
The mayor said there was no timeline for when the projects would resume.
He said pending budget work could outline when the projects resume.
"The council could have said nothing and kept going and then at the end of the year said 'sorry, we can't do it'," Cr Forsyth said.
"I think it's good that we're being transparent about what can be achieved and what can't be achieved."
He said COVID-19, and issues with supply chains and staff availability were behind the move.
Meanwhile the Tawonga Caravan Park is set to re-open for Easter.
It had been hoped the site would be open for Christmas, but there have been delays with contractors and lease negotiations.
Upgrades were undertaken to improve electrical and fire services and fix wastewater issues.
Amenity blocks and a camp kitchen have been improved, and a new office and kiosk installed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.