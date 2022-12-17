Five home auctions held in Albury area, all fail to find a buyer

It was a tough weekend on the Border home auction front with no homes selling under the hammer.
Negotiations with potential buyers continued on Saturday after five homes in Albury and Thurgoona failed to attract new owners.
The first auction, of a four-bedroom brick home on Sackville Street in Albury, failed to attract a bid.
A property on David Street in South Albury opened with a bid of $650,000 and attracted interest, before agent Brian Phegan placed a vendor bid of $900,000.
No further bids were received.
IN OTHER NEWS
About 20 people attended an auction on Queen Street, near the top of Jones Street, a short time later.
The four-bedroom double-storey home also failed to attract a bidder.
A three-bedroom brick property on Vine Street, which was auctioned at the same time, was also passed in.
A modern home on Paddlesteamer Court in Thurgoona was also passed in at auction.
Agents said negotiations were continuing with interested parties following the auctions.
