Build connections over time as 'sometimes we rush nowhere quickly'

Ms Tylee was an adherent to the view that you need to take things slowly to achieve results that genuinely reflect what's required. She was already a believer in the power that comes from connections, for in so doing the views and experiences crucial to formulating a way forward can actually achieve the right outcomes. If you don't take the time to listen, to engage, to get to the heart of the struggles and hopes of others facing daily challenges then what point was there in doing what you're doing?