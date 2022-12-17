The Border Mail
St Patrick's beat Albury by 104 runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 10:38am
Neil Smith appeals unsuccessfully for LBW, but he made more progress with the bat after striking the game's highest score of 69. Picture by Ash Smith

St Patrick's Neil Smith and Mitch O'Brien produced an old fashioned batting display in the 104-run caning of fellow top four outfit Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

Sports Journalist

