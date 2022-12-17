St Patrick's Neil Smith and Mitch O'Brien produced an old fashioned batting display in the 104-run caning of fellow top four outfit Albury on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Opener Smith and No. 5 O'Brien combined in a 100-run stand on a Billson Park wicket where the next highest partnership was 22.
"It was a super win, the bounce was inconsistent and at 3-22 we were in a bit of trouble, but Neil and Mitch were sensational with a match-winning partnership," coach Liam Scammell praised.
"You had to knuckle down, they were gritty and grinded it out, it was old school.
"We would have been happy to make 140."
The Patties elected to bat and compiled 7-168.
Left-hander Smith was patient with 69 runs from 130 deliveries, including three sixes and four boundaries, while O'Brien hit a six in his 47 from 100 balls.
O'Brien only came into the team when captain Dean Nicholson, Luke Evans and Angus Kilby were unavailable, while 15-year-old Ed Kreutzberger debuted.
Brandon Diplock opened the bowling to claim a miserly 2-15 from 10 overs.
Albury capitulated, crashing to 8-41, before Caleb Martin (13) and Diplock (7no) combined for that 22-run stand as the home team fell for only 64 in 22.3 overs.
Opening bowlers Isaac Keighran (3-12) and Scammell (3-29) decimated the top and middle order.
Scammell also took a blinding one-handed catch, diving to his right at mid-off, while Ben Jones was terrific with a run out.
Englishman Seb Botes top-scored with 15 from 24 deliveries.
