Corowa Golf Club gets $300k boost from RSL after floods hit greens

By Ted Howes
Updated December 18 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Corowa RSL president Jenni Delany and golf club treasurer Steve Carrick say a show of cooperation has given the club a much-needed boost. Picture by Ash Smith

A show of mateship and community spirit has rescued the Corowa Golf Club from dire financial woes after its greens were swamped by floods last month causing tens of thousands of dollars' damage.

Ted Howes

