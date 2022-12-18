A show of mateship and community spirit has rescued the Corowa Golf Club from dire financial woes after its greens were swamped by floods last month causing tens of thousands of dollars' damage.
With 18 holes wiped out by floodwater, accommodation bookings and golf meets were cancelled, causing income to dry up.
The Corowa RSL was alerted to the club's plight and stepped in with a $300,000 helping hand.
"They don't expect their 18 holes to be up and running for some months, that's why the RSL have agreed to lend them $300,000 interest free," Corowa RSL president Jenni Delany said.
"They had the motel booked in advance before the floods but all those bookings were cancelled. They usually get minimal damage when it rains heavily but they didn't expect this t happen - the tree damage alone is going to present a huge cost.
"As well as the cash, we've committed to two years of administrative help.
"Our chief finanicial officer and our chief executive officer are fantastic financial managers and our computer system is brilliant so we can give them the expert advice they didn't have before."
Corowa Golf Club treasurer Steve Carrick said when the floods cut off the greens, he knew the bill to get the course back into shape was going to be massive.
"It's very timely for the RSL to step in when they did, it's a joint effort to serve the community," Mr Carrick said.
"It benefits both us and the RSL and the community because we bring in a lot of people from out of town to stay here.
"We've got nine holes going here at the moment but we're working towards getting back to 18.
"We've had 30 volunteers here today and another group on Monday to do some more work.
"The levee was breached on November 14 so that was the last straw, it just about filled the course up.
"The tree damage is substantial and needs a lot of work."
Corowa RSL chief executive officer Peter Norris said the RSL was living up to its reputation for helping struggling mates out.
"Recent flood events have decimated current and future revenue predictions for this great club," Mr Norris said.
"The club is critically important to the success of our small community and we stand by them in what is one of their toughest periods."
