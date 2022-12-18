Wodonga realistically ended Wodonga Raiders' season with a 119-run caning on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Bulldogs posted 7-163 away from home and then tore through Raiders for only 44 from 23.4 overs.
Raiders now sit two and a half wins out of the top six with the 10 rounds left after the Christmas break.
The visitors were in trouble at 4-45, but a 46-run stand between Murray Price (37 from 65 deliveries) and Ian Roberts (30 from 66) steadied the innings.
Chanaka Ranaweera continued his fine form with 3-26 from 10 overs.
In something you rarely see at any level, Raiders' top four all scored ducks as Leigh Collins captured 4-14.
Captain Alistair Burge and youngster Jack Stewart were the only players to hit double figures with 13 apiece.
The ladder is: North Albury 51, Belvoir 45, St Patrick's 45, Lavington 39, Albury 36, Tallangatta 33; East Albury 30, Wodonga 24, New City 21, Wodonga Raiders 18, Corowa 18.
