Wodonga topples Wodonga Raiders by 119 runs in Cricket Albury-Wodonga

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 11:30am
Murray Price produced with the bat in Wodonga's 119-run win over Raiders.

Wodonga realistically ended Wodonga Raiders' season with a 119-run caning on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

