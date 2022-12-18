A West Wodonga warehouse found to be storing soft plastics as part of a Victorian recycling program has been urged to improve fire controls to ensure there is no risk to the community.
While investigations are ongoing, Environment Protection Authority Victoria considered the fire risk, from plastics collected as part of the suspended REDcycle scheme, low to medium.
EPA chief executive Lee Miezis said officers across Victoria would work to secure stored plastics.
"Our officers have been carrying out further inspections this week as more information has been provided about the stored soft plastics," he said.
"We want to see this material recycled as intended, but our first priority remains the safety of the community and environment.
"While the fire risk is considered to be low to medium at most sites, we have taken regulatory action where required to improve how materials are being stored and further reduce that risk.
"We will continue to investigate until we're certain we know where all sites are, they have been inspected and the materials safely stored."
West Wodonga, Tottenham, West Footscray, Truganina, Williamstown North, Tullamarine and Campbellfield sites were identified, while another in Tottenham took the number of places storing soft plastics to eight.
Any warehouse companies with stores of soft plastics are urged to contact EPA on 1300 372 842.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
