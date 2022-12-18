Organisers of Wodonga Carols by Candlelight couldn't have asked for anything more as the event made its live return at Willow Park on Sunday night.
More than 6000 people turned out for the Christmas celebration, which exceeded all expectations.
Co-coordinator Jacob Mildren said one of the only silver linings of COVID-19 was people had a newfound appreciation for major events.
"We probably took for granted how much we enjoyed them. It's great to be able to do it again," he said.
Katrina Barsanti attended carols in Wodonga for the first time after relocating from Sydney two years ago.
"I love bringing the kids and having a nice night out with the family," she said.
Walla's Kylie Creek and Henty's Ronnette Richardson are regulars at Albury's Carols by Candlelight, but also enjoyed the Wodonga event for the first time.
"It's good to get into the Christmas spirit. There's a few of us that get together for it," Ms Creek said.
Acting Wodonga mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer officially opened proceedings.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
