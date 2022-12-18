Belvoir is heading into the Christmas break with its tail up.
The Eagles have closed the gap to now sit within breathing distance of leader North Albury following a resolute 43-run win over East Albury in the final match of the year.
Belvoir skipper Drew Cameron said while there are creases which need to be ironed out - including running between them, following four run outs during the victory - the side is pleased with the position they find themselves in 12 rounds down.
"We're very happy with the performance as a whole, there's obviously still a lot to improve on which is a positive sign at the halfway mark," he said.
"We look at percentage as a good indicator of how we're going, and we've got the best percentage in the comp.
"If we can nail down a few things in our bowling and fielding and probably just a little bit with our batting, we're well on our way.
"We're not the only decent side in the comp this year, and we're going to have to get better if we are going to be mixing it with those guys at the end of the season."
Setting the pace, Belvoir opener Kaiden Withers was the first to go on three when he was trapped out of his crease.
Josh Wood (23) and Nick Green (43) then made headway with accumulating Belvoir's total, and Cameron himself was well on the way to a superb century before a wicked piece of fielding from Crows import Salinda Perera forced him to walk on 79.
The Eagles would eventually trundle to 8/225, and got off to a blinding start with the ball.
Strike bowlers David Perkins and Green had the Crows limping at 3-25, which then brought Perera to the middle.
The Sri Lankan earned praise from Cameron for sticking fat through the bulk of the innings, eventually holing out on 61 to end all hopes of an East Albury comeback.
"(Salinda) is a professional, he never looks like getting out and hits the ball clean," Cameron said.
"But all four of our mainstay bowlers, Greeny (Nick Green) and Perko (David Perkins) got us off to a really good start having them three down at drinks.
"Matt Jaensch and Simmo (Zac Simmonds) came on and I think they went for three and four an over through their 20 overs.
"That puts a big hole there when you're chasing five and six an over.
"We put the strangle on them and were able to take a couple of cluster wickets through the middle.
"All round, we're stoked with where we are but we know there is a little bit to improve on to get to where we want to be."
The win leaves Belvoir just six points behind North Albury after the Hoppers' loss to Corowa, while East Albury remains in seventh place.
